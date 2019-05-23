‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud on the Classic Sequence He Was Most Excited to Recreate

0

It’s a good bet that just about everyone in the world is going to be watching Mena Massoud this weekend when Disney’s live-action reimagining of Aladdin opens in theaters. The remake is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay written by Ritchie and John August based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Massoud heads a strong cast including Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen. Aladdin opens in theaters this weekend, so check it out and pay close attention to Abu’s fancy coat.

Massoud plays the title role, and we got to sit down with him to talk about his star turn as the famous street rat. Take a look at the video interview below, followed by a list of what we discussed. Aladdin opens in theaters everywhere on May 24th.

Mena Massoud discusses:

What it’s like playing an iconic character in a huge Disney production.

The most challenging aspect of playing an action hero who also sings and dances.

What classic sequence he was most looking forward to recreating.

Whether he felt any pressure taking on the role.

How he felt during his first screen test.

I also got him to speculate on how Aladdin and Abu met

Whether Aladdin paid for Abu’s tiny outfit.

Would he consider doing a live-action version of The Return of Jafar?

Here’s the official synopsis of Aladdin: