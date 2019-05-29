The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 201 – ‘Aladdin’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the new live-action adaptation of Aladdin. We talk about how it compares to the 1992 animated original, how the live-action versions are answering questions that didn’t need answering, how the film fits with Disney’s live-action strategy, the lack of authorship from director Guy Ritchie, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones“); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.