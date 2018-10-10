Movie Talk: First ‘Aladdin’ Poster Teases Disney’s Live-Action Remake

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- Indiewire is reporting that A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody won’t compete in the Comedy/Musicals category at the Golden Globes, but will instead be submitted for the Drama category.
- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for their Pet Sematary remake starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow.
- Variety reports that A Star Is Born’s Anthony Ramos is set to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights.
- Disney releases the first poster for their live-action Aladdin remake.
- According to its director Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep will be rated R.