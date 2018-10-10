Movie Talk: First ‘Aladdin’ Poster Teases Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Facebook Messenger

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Indiewire is reporting that A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody won’t compete in the Comedy/Musicals category at the Golden Globes, but will instead be submitted for the Drama category.
  • Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for their Pet Sematary remake starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow.
  • Variety reports that A Star Is Born’s Anthony Ramos is set to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights.
  • Disney releases the first poster for their live-action Aladdin remake.
  • According to its director Mike FlanaganDoctor Sleep will be rated R.
