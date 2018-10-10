First ‘Aladdin’ Poster Teases Disney’s Live-Action Remake

0

Today, Will Smith shared the first Aladdin poster for Disney’s live-action remake, where Smith will take over the iconic role of Genie (originally voiced, of course, by Robin Williams). As Smith wrote for the poster’s caption: “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see me BLUE!” 10,000 years is a long time.

The upcoming feature will be directed by Guy Ritchie, and as we reported back in August, Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are adding a few new tunes to the movie (Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice did the music for the 1992 animated version — I don’t know if “A Whole New World” can ever be topped but … they can try!)

Aladdin opens May 24, 2019 and stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the aforementioned Smith as the Genie, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahbanas the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden, Billy Magnussen as a potential suitor for the Princess, and Numan Acar as Jafar’s right-hand man.

Check out the new sparkly poster below:

