Disney Sets New Release Dates for ‘Aladdin’ and More Following ‘Star Wars’ Shift

Disney recently reset the release date for Star Wars: Episode IX following the addition of J.J. Abrams as the film’s new writer and director. This move will obviously shake up the release date calendar for other major studio efforts, but it also complicates things for Disney itself. We’ll let the others studios duke it out for bragging rights and box office sales in their own time, but for now, let’s take a look at the Disney films that have shifted.

Aladdin is the main mover here. It was Disney’s previously untitled live-action fairy tale film slated for a December 20, 2019 release; now that Star Wars: Episode IX occupies that spot, Guy Ritchie‘s take on the animated classic will be moving up to Star Wars‘ former May opening. One title that didn’t fare as well is Magic Camp, a Mark Waters-directed live-action comedy that follows a struggling magician who returns as a counselor to the title camp in order to spark up his career once more. This title, previously slated for an April 6, 2018 release, is currently without a release date despite the fact that it’s finished its production. The film stars Adam Devine in the lead with Jeffrey Tambor playing his mentor; Gillian Jacobs and Aldis Hodge also star in the family comedy.

Marc Forster‘s Untitled Christopher Robin Project, which stars Ewan McGregor as the adult version of the (un)title character alongside Hayley Atwell, opens in August of 2018. There’s also Artemis Fowl, Kenneth Branagh‘s adaptation of the sci-fi/fantasy novels from Irish author Eoin Colfer, which follows up in August of 2019. Nicole, which might not be the best name sans marketing, is Disney’s “Santa Claus’ daughter” movie starring Anna Kendrick as Nicole Claus, who inherits the family business. Writer-director Marc Lawrence helms the holiday film for a November 2019 release.

Here’s a look at the current schedule for these specific Disney releases: