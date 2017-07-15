‘Aladdin’ Cast Confirmed; Mena Massoud Wins Out for Title Role

0

As part of Disney’s ongoing D23 expo, Guy Ritchie‘s Aladdin, just one of the studio’s many animation-to-live-action projects, got a major update today. Even though rumors of difficulty in casting leads surfaced a few days ago, Disney had no problem announcing their core cast. They are as follows:

Mena Massoud as Aladdin/Prince Ali

as Aladdin/Prince Ali Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine

as Princess Jasmine Will Smith as Genie

Certainly some of those names may be more familiar to you than others. Smith needs no introduction and has been rumored for the role made famous by the late Robin Williams for some time now. Scott you may know either from her relatively recent musical career, a number of TV roles (including 2011’s short-lived Terra Nova), or her highest-profile movie role to date, that of Kimberly the Pink Ranger in this year’s Power Rangers. And since perceived “Whitewashing” has become more and more of a concern for major movie casts of late, it’s worth noting that Scott’s mother is of Indian descent; do with that information what you will.

Massoud, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer to the scene, even compared to Scott. The actor boasts a number of TV roles, including voice roles for 2011’s animated series The 99; he’s also voiced a role in the recent Watch Dogs 2 video game. Fans of Jack Ryan will get to see Massoud in the new series that stars John Krasinski in the title role.

