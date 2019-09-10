‘Aladdin’ Voice Actors Scott Weinger & Brad Kane on the New Signature Collection Edition

0

Disney’s original animated classic Aladdin is now available as part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection, on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, Digital HD and Movies Anywhere, with a brand-new sing-along version, all-new bonus features, including original cast recordings and reflections on the experience of making the film, 27 years ago, and classic bonus material, including outtakes from Robin Williams (who voiced Genie) and an in-depth discussion with directors Ron Clements and John Musker. Even though nearly three decades have passed since the film’s theatrical release, Aladdin is still fun, funny and charming, and it holds up, alongside the recently released live-action version, with Will Smith (“Genie”), Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”) and Naomi Scott (“Jasmine”).

Just prior to the D23 Expo celebration of the in-home releases of the all-new live-action Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin, Collider got the opportunity to chat backstage with Scott Weinger (who voiced “Aladdin”) and Brad Kane (who was the singing voice for “Aladdin”) about just how much the film has remained a part of their lives, over the years, getting to interact with generations of fans, the fun of doing the original voice recording, hearing “A Whole New World” for the first time, working with legendary directors Ron Clements and John Musker, what they thought of the recent live-action release, their own love of the Disney theme parks, and the special experiences they’ve had, being a part of the Disney family.

Collider: Could you ever have imagined, when you did this movie, that you’d still be talking about it, all of these years later?

SCOTT WEINGER: I don’t think we could have ever imagined being this age.

BRAD KANE: No, definitely not. Not when I was 19 and Nirvana was playing, all the time.

WEINGER: They have footage of me from the press kit, when they asked me, “Do think that, in 30 years, you’re gonna tell your kids about this movie?” I said, “What the hell are you talking about?!” It was like they were speaking another language.

Did you have a moment when you realized that the movie was always going to be associated with you, in some way?

WEINGER: That’s really interesting. I never thought about it like that. It’s a pretty cool thing that this movie will be around forever, for posterity, so it’s out posterity. That’s neat.

KANE: I always tell people that I have nothing to prove in life ‘cause I know, no matter what I do and no matter what I accomplish, I know what my epitaph will be. “Here lies the singing voice of Aladdin.” It doesn’t matter what else I do, Disney trumps everything. Disney will probably own the cemetery, at that point.

How cool is it then to be able to interact with fans and see the generations of families who love the film? What’s the coolest thing that’s come from being involved with this?

WEINGER: For me, it really hit me hard when I saw the movie with my son, for the first time, and I was passing it along to another generation. He brought all of his best friends to the screening, and I saw this new group of kids, seeing this movie that they all fell in love with. That’s when it really made me realize, “Oh, wow, his kids will see it, and their kids.”

KANE: I get asked to sing “A Whole New World” at weddings. People come up to me, if they know that I’m the singing voice of Aladdin, or if they hear my voice, or if they just recognize me and they say, “Can I get someone on the phone, and you can sing ‘A Whole New World’ to them?,” or they say, “Can you come to my wedding and sing?” I don’t mind it. I always say that, if the right person comes along, with the right story about their wedding or who they’re marrying, I might consider it.