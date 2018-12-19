Movie Talk: Will Smith’s Genie Revealed in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Haleigh Foutch and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Entertainment Weekly released images from the upcoming John Wick 3 featuring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.
- Entertainment Weekly released new images from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin starring Will Smith as the Genie.
- Summit Entertainment released the first Hellboy trailer for the upcoming reboot directed by Neil Marshall and starring David Harbour, Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich.
- Warner Bros. released a new international trailer for The LEGO Movie 2 featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Entertainment Weekly released the first images from the upcoming Deadwood film from HBO that feature Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant.