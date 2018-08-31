Alan Tudyk Set as Villain for DC Streaming Series ‘Doom Patrol’

0

Doom Patrol has found its baddie. Per Deadline, actor Alan Tudyk (Powerless) will be filling the villain role in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, which is being created for the DC Universe streaming service. Doom Patrol revolves around a group of outcast heroes who band together to go on weird adventures, and Tudyk will be playing the insane Mr. Nobody. The character was subjected to experiments by ex-Nazis which gave him the ability to drain the sanity of others, so now he goes around making people crazy. Fun!

Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are executive producing the series alongside Jeremy Carver, who serves as the show’s writer and showrunner. The series recently cast Brendan Fraser to lead the ensemble as Robotman, and he’ll be joined by Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and the yet-to-be-cast Negative Man.

The DC Universe streaming service launches later this year, and one of the first series out of the gate is Titans, which drew interest with the debut of its NSFW trailer in which Brenton Thwaites’ Robin proclaimed, “Fuck Batman,” signaling that these streaming service shows will be decidedly darker than the DC shows that currently air on the CW.

Doom Patrol is set to debut on the DC Universe service in 2019 alongside another live-action series, Swamp Thing, which boasts Aquaman director James Wan as an executive producer. The service will also be home to the original animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice, as well as library titles