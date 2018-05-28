‘Solo': Alden Ehrenreich on the Train Sequence, Deleted Scenes, and Flying the Millennium Falcon

0

-

With Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Alden Ehrenreich for a video interview. He talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the train sequence, deleted scenes, what he took home from set, what’s a day he’ll always remember from making Solo, and how the first person he told about landing the iconic role couldn’t keep it secret.

As most of you know, Solo takes place before the first Star Wars movie and follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he befriends his future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Solo also stars Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, Woody Harrelson, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jon Favreau.

Check out what Alden Ehrenreich had to say in the video player above and a breakdown of exactly what we talked about below, followed by links to more recent Solo coverage.

Alden Ehrenreich:

Who was the first person he told that he landed the iconic role?

Did he ever tell the story of the movie to anyone outside of the production?

What it was like filming the train sequence and how it was a very long shoot.

Did he have any deleted scenes?

What did he take home from set?

Does he have a day or two that he’ll always remember from making Solo?

For more on Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: