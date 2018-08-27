Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Alec Baldwin Joins ‘Joker’ as Batman’s Father

by      August 27, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Alec Baldwin will be playing Thomas Wayne in Todd Phillips‘s Joker movie.
  • Crazy Rich Asians won the box office again this week by dropping only 6.4% in its box office take from last weekend which is a record for a romantic comedy.
  • Collider’s Adam Chitwood is exclusively reporting that Dwayne Johnson’s Big Trouble in Little China movie will be a continuation and not a remake.
  • Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino says he wants the horror remake to be “the most disturbing experience you can have.”
