Movie Talk: Alec Baldwin Joins ‘Joker’ as Batman’s Father

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Deadline is reporting that Alec Baldwin will be playing Thomas Wayne in Todd Phillips‘s Joker movie.
- Crazy Rich Asians won the box office again this week by dropping only 6.4% in its box office take from last weekend which is a record for a romantic comedy.
- THR is reporting that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being put on hold as Marvel and Disney regroup before they move forward with the project.
- Collider’s Adam Chitwood is exclusively reporting that Dwayne Johnson’s Big Trouble in Little China movie will be a continuation and not a remake.
- Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino says he wants the horror remake to be “the most disturbing experience you can have.”