Movie Talk: Alec Baldwin Drops Out of ‘Joker’ Movie; Breaking Down the ‘First Man’ Trailer

by      August 30, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • In an interview with USA Today and on his own Twitter account, Alec Baldwin confirms that he is not in the Todd Phillips Joker movie.
  • Paramount announced that they have moved the release of Top Gun: Maverick to June 26, 2020 instead of July 12, 2019. The studio also announced that May 15, 2020 is the release date for their sequel to A Quiet Place.
  • Universal released a new trailer for Damien Chazelle‘s First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.
  • Deadline reports that Warner Bros and New Line won an auction for The King, a film starring Dwayne Johnson as Hawaiian king Kamehameha. Robert Zemeckis is set to direct with a script from Randall Wallace.
