Movie Talk: Alec Baldwin Drops Out of ‘Joker’ Movie; Breaking Down the ‘First Man’ Trailer

- In an interview with USA Today and on his own Twitter account, Alec Baldwin confirms that he is not in the Todd Phillips Joker movie.
- Paramount announced that they have moved the release of Top Gun: Maverick to June 26, 2020 instead of July 12, 2019. The studio also announced that May 15, 2020 is the release date for their sequel to A Quiet Place.
- Universal released a new trailer for Damien Chazelle‘s First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.
- Deadline reports that Warner Bros and New Line won an auction for The King, a film starring Dwayne Johnson as Hawaiian king Kamehameha. Robert Zemeckis is set to direct with a script from Randall Wallace.