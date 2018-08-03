Alex Garland’s Limited Series ‘Devs’ Starring Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman Gets FX Order

0

Over the last 20 years, Alex Garland‘s name has become synonymous with edgy sci-fi concepts that explore the human condition, often from a place superior to and alien from such Earthbound creatures. Garland has explored such themes in the pages of his novel “The Beach”, in his screenplays for Danny Boyle‘s 28 Days Later … and Sunshine, and in his own directorial efforts for feature films Ex Machina and Annihilation. Now, Garland will be taking his talents to the small screen for the limited series Devs, a title which we broke back in February along with some plot details.

It was announced today by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, that the network has ordered the limited series Devs; FX had previously ordered a pilot for the tech-based series. FX also announced the cast of Devs: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. The eight-episode limited series Devs, with Garland directing each episode, will premiere on FX in 2019.

In Devs, a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend.

Here’s your cast and character breakdown:

Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Maniac, Crazy Rich Asians) will play “Lily Chan.” Lily is a software engineer who works at Amaya, a cutting edge tech company, and comes to suspect her employer may be responsible for the death of her boyfriend.

Nick Offerman (Fargo, Parks and Recreation, Hearts Beat Loud) will play “Forest.” Forest is the CEO of Amaya, whose obsession is the covert work of the company’s development division.

Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live) will play “Jamie,” a gifted cyber security specialist, who is Lily’s former boyfriend.

Zach Grenier (The Good Wife, Deadwood) will play “Kenton.” Terse, dry and dangerous , Kenton is the head of security at Amaya.

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Ladybird, Fences, Manchester by the Sea) will play “Stewart.” Stewart is a cultured intellectual from another era and one of the top technical minds working in Amaya’s secret development division.

Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex, Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play “Lyndon,” a young, brilliant, and stubborn employee who works in Amaya’s secret development division.

Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult, Snowpiercer, The Newsroom) will play “Katie.” Katie is a gifted quantum physicist tapped by Forest to be his second in command at Amaya.

“After reading all 8 scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the epsiodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series.” said Landgraf. “Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast. We are grateful to Alex, Andrew, Allon, Scott, Eli and the brilliant casting team led by Carmen Cuba.”

Garland will Executive Produce Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin with whom he partnered with on the acclaimed feature film Annihilation and the Academy Award-winning Ex Machina. The series will be produced by FX Productions.