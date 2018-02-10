‘Annihilation’ Director Alex Garland Is Developing an Eight-Part TV Series for FX

0

Early word on Alex Garland‘s Annihilation, the second movie from the Ex Machina director, is that it’s a new classic of the science-fiction genre, which was essentially what people said about Ex Machina. The movie doesn’t hit theaters for another two weekends but Garland has already seemingly teased that he has a new project in the pipeline, according to The Playlist and Fandango.

During an interview with Fandango, Garland spoke about a planned eight-part series that he is currently working on with FX, a network that has been at the forefront of the so-called “Prestige TV” era with series like Legion, Atlanta, and Better Things. Here’s what Garland had to say about the narrative of the series to Fandango, via PL:

“It’s a sort of science fiction, but it’s a much more technology based sci fi whereas Annihilation is a more hallucinogenic form of sci fi and more fantastical form of sci fi…This is slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go which are taking something about our world now — not our world in the future, but our world as it is right now — and then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.”

That’s not much to go on but news that Garland will continue to build his career on ambitious science-fiction is great news. Though he is not nearly as blunt, physical, or political as David Cronenberg or John Carpenter, the filmmaker clearly sees the promise of genre as a conduit to talk about big ideas in our society, as well as flex his inarguable talents for building narrative worlds on screen. And miniseries have a long history of allowing major directors to explore ideas and premises that the film industry simple does not have the stomach for nowadays. Some of R.W. Fassbinder‘s best work came from his work with German TV, and Steven Soderbergh has explored innumerable concepts of visual storytelling in his two series collaborations with HBO, K Street and this year’s excellent Mosaic. Hopefully, if this all works out, the same will hold true for Garland.