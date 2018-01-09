‘Alex, Inc.’ Trailer Reveals Zach Braff’s Return to TV in New ABC Comedy Series

0

ABC has released a trailer for the upcoming comedy series Alex, Inc., which is notable in that it marks Scrubs actor Zach Braff’s return to a series regular TV role for the first time since that beloved sitcom came to a close in 2010. Alex, Inc. is based on a podcast called StartUp, which tracked Alex Blumberg’s attempt to launch his own company with Gimlet Media.

In Alex, Inc., Braff plays Alex Schuman, a radio journalist, husband, and father who decides to quit his job and launch his own company. He documents the experience via podcast. Matt Tarses, a producer on Scrubs, Sports Night, and most recently The Goldbergs and Atypical, serves as the creator and writer of the series, but Braff has a hand behind the camera as well as he directed the pilot.

In the wake of Scrubs, Braff wrote and directed his highly anticipated second feature Wish I Was Here, which was released in 2014, and recently helmed the Warner Bros. comedy Going in Style. That marked Braff’s biggest project yet, but it appears he was itching to get back in front of the camera, as he jumped at the chance to spearhead this new ABC series.

The trailer looks quite nice, and it’s great to see The Good Place standout Tiya Sircar in a series regular role, playing Braff’s wife in the series, alongside Michael Imperioli. This looks to be something of a modern spin on a traditional family comedy, and it’s certainly on brand for ABC’s traditional content.

Check out the Alex, Inc. trailer below. The series debuts on ABC on Wednesday, March 28th at 8:30pm ET/PT.