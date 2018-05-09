‘Alex Strangelove’ Trailer: Netflix Original Explores Teen Sexuality

0

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming original film Alex Strangelove. Written and directed by Craig Johnson, the filmmaker responsible for the fantastic Bill Hader/Kristen Wiig drama The Skeleton Twins, this film takes a sweet and honest look at life as a teenager who goes on a surprising journey of sexual exploration. Daniel Doheny plays the lead character, Alex Truelove, a well-rounded high school senior with a swell girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein) who is keen on finally having sex with Alex. But when Alex meets Elliott (Antonio Marziale), a charming gay kid from across town, he starts to confront where truly falls on the sexuality spectrum.

This trailer has a strong Love, Simon vibe, and that’s a smart move by Netflix. That film offered a refreshing reprieve from LGBTQ stories that are steeped in depression or dark tones, and similarly Alex Strangelove looks to be a hopeful story about sexuality. And as a huge fan of Skeleton Twins, Johnson has earned the benefit of the doubt from me, so this is one I’m very much looking forward to checking out.

Watch the Alex Strangelove trailer below. The film also stars William Ragsdale, Joanna Adler, and Isabella Amara and is produced by Ben Stiller. Alex Strangelove will be available exclusively on Netflix on June 8th.