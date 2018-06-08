Check Out Collider’s First Digital Cover Issue Featuring ‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff

0

Welcome to Collider’s first ever digital cover issue! We’re looking to go deeper than ever with our interviews and bring you premium entertainment content with the biggest names, up-and-comers, and taste-makers in the industry and it all kicks off here.

Our inaugural profile centers on Alex Wolff, the young actor from Patriot’s Day and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, who delivers a benchmark performance in A24’s blistering horror film Hereditary, in theaters this weekend. We dive deep with Wolff, from his childhood acting experience in The Naked Brothers Band to his music career, the creatives that inspire him, and his goals as a bourgeoning filmmaker.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months for more Collider covers as we talk with exciting actors, directors, and filmmakers throughout the industry, and check out our full interview with Wolff in the embed below (be sure to go full-screen for the best reading experience and click through the embedded links for some fun videos from Wolff’s day in the Collider studio.)