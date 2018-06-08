Watch: ‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff Smashes Plates and Vents Pet Peeves

0

In the critically acclaimed horror movie Hereditary, Alex Wolff has to go to some seriously dark places. Playing a young man thrust into grief and PTSD, Wolff subverts the sulking teen trope and goes for full-on trauma in the face of inconceivable horror. It’s dark and it’s intense, so when the actor swung through the Collider studio, we thought we’d give him the opportunity to cut loose and have a little fun.

During his visit to the office, Wolff sat down for an extended interview with Collider editor Haleigh Foutch and also battled “The Outlaw” John Rocha in the Movie Trivia Schmoedown, but in between we had him blow off some steam by smashing plates and venting pet peeves. Are you someone who talks through movies? Do you love a nice pair of crocs? Shield your ears because this is about to get personal.

Hereditary is in theaters today, June 8, and also stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, and Milly Shapiro. You can check out Adam Chitwood’s review of the film right here and be sure to take a look at the very first official Collider Digital Cover featuring Alex Wolff over here.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Ari Aster-directed A24 release, Hereditary: