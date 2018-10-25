Alexander Skarsgard and ‘Deadpool 2′ Star Join ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

0

It’s been a good year for Alexander Skarsgard, who took home an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his menacing turn as Nicole Kidman‘s abusive husband on HBO’s Big Little Lies. That awards recognition has brought him increased attention from studios, and now Collider has confirmed that he has joined the cast of Legendary’s monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

Adam Wingard is directing the film, which will be the fourth installment of the Godzilla-Kong cinematic universe, following Gareth Edwards‘ Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ Kong: Skull Island, and Michael Dougherty‘s upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Warner Bros.will release the creature feature on May 22, 2020.

Skarsgard joins Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir (The Nun) in the film, giving them a front row seat to this epic confrontation between two iconic movie monsters.

The rest of the diverse cast is rumored to include Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira and returning King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi, though it remains to be seen who will end up surviving the events of the Godzilla sequel. Naturally, details of Skarsgard’s role are being kept under wraps.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated to open one week after a new Scooby Doo movie and the sequel to A Quiet Place, and one week before Disney unleashes Maleficent 2, though it currently has its release date over Memorial Day weekend to itself.

Skarsgard is coming off a pair of Netflix movies — Duncan Jones‘ Mute and Jeremy Saulnier‘s Hold the Dark — and he had a third film, the TIFF drama The Hummingbird Project, acquired by The Orchard for a 2019 theatrical release. The Swedish actor recently wrapped three additional films, including the period drama The Aftermath with Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke, the Lionsgate comedy Flarsky with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, and the action drama The Kill Team, which pairs him with Nat Wolff. Up next for Skarsgard is a starring role in Park Chan-wook‘s AMC limited series The Little Drummer Girl, based on the spy novel by John le Carré and co-starring Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh. Watch the trailer below. Skarsgard is represented by CAA.