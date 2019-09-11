Exclusive: Alexander Skarsgard to Play Randall Flagg in ‘The Stand’ on CBS All Access

0

Stephen King was a guest on ABC’s The View on Wednesday morning where he promoted his new book, The Institute, and his new movie, It: Chapter Two. He also announced four new cast members for CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand, including Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers) as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague (Bloodline) as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke (Orange Is the New Black) as Tom Cullen, and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) as Cobb.

But there was one name who King didn’t announce — and it’s a big one. Collider has exclusively learned that, on the heels of winning an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his menacing turn on HBO’s Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgard is preparing to play the personification of evil, The Man in Black himself… Mr. Randall Flagg.

James Marsden (Stu Redman), Amber Heard (Nadine Cross), Odessa Young (Frannie Goldsmith), and Henry Zaga (Nick Andros)) have already been confirmed to star in the 10-episode adaptation of King’s apocalyptic epic, while The View host Whoopi Goldberg confirmed Collider’s earlier scoop that she will play Mother Abagail.

King himself has written the series’ tenth and final episode, which will include a new “coda” to the story that wasn’t part of his original 1978 novel, which takes place before, during, and after an earth-shattering disease kills off 99% of the planet’s population. New alliances and communities emerge in the aftermath, most notably a peaceful safe haven led by the saintly Mother Abagail and a wild, lawless city ruled by the demonic Flagg.

Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is co-writing the miniseries with Ben Cavell (SEAL Team), with Boone set to direct and executive produce alongside Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, Richard P. Rubinstein and Cavell. Will Weiske will serve as a co-EP, while Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers. The Stand will debut on CBS All Access in 2020.

Skarsgard recently starred opposite Charlize Theron in the excellent rom-com Long Shot, and he also plays Kirsten Dunst‘s husband on Showtime’s new series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Skarsgard next stars opposite Nat Wolff in A24’s military thriller The Kill Team, and he’ll also be seen in Adam Wingard‘s monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong. He’s represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.