Exclusive: Alexandre Desplat on His ‘Isle of Dogs’ Score, Wes Anderson, and ‘Star Wars’

One of my favorite films of 2018 is director Wes Anderson‘s Isle Of Dogs. The stop motion animated movie is the second time Anderson has ventured into the world of animation and the fourth time Anderson has worked with Oscar-winning film composer Alexandre Desplat. The movie is very special, with a wonderful story mixed with breathtaking animation and powerful voice performances around the horn. But it is Desplat’s score that really stood out to me and recently I was lucky enough to sit down with the prolific composer for an exclusive 1:1 interview in the Collider studio.

During the interview, I also touched on Desplat’s recent work including his most recent score for The Sisters Brothers, which reunited Desplat with director Jacques Audiard for a seventh time. With so many credits to Desplat’s resume that ranges from intimate movies such as The King’s Speech and The Imitation Game to huge blockbusters like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part’s 1 and 2 and Godzilla, I asked if composing a western is any different than, say, The Shape of Water or Zero Dark Thirty.

He also discussed collaborating with so many different directors like Anderson, including what it was like to get a call from Guillermo del Toro and hearing the premise for The Shape of Water for the first time. WE also touched on a few other subjects, like if he regrets dropping out of scoring Rogue One and if he’s interested in scoring another Star Wars movie or a superhero film in the future.

Check out what Alexandre had to say in the player above and below are some highlights from our chat about Isle of Dogs, which is currently available on Blu-Ray, as well as some other topics.

Alexandre Desplat: