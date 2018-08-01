An ‘Alf’ Reboot Is In Development at Warner Bros. TV

0

Because the entertainment industry is broken on a fundamental level, leaving executives scrambling to find any semi-bankable IP they can grotesquely dig up from its grave and string-up back on the stage like some modern-day Edgar Allen Poe story because we’re living through a landscape where Roseanne can come back exactly the same except the show is a little more racist now and pull in record-breaking numbers and Frasier—dear lord, Frasier—is being considered for a come-back…Warner Bros. TV is developing an Alf reboot, according to TV Line.

Alf—which ran for 99 episodes across 4 seasons on NBC from 1986 to 1990—followed the Tanner family, who takes in an Alien Life Form from the planet Melmac. Nicknamed ALF, the alien spent its time crackin’ wise and slaughtering neighborhood cats with abandon. The original Tanner family was played by Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson, Benji Gregory, and various cats.

Warner Bros. is reportedly in the earliest stages of development on the reboot, with the studio searching for a writer with the perfect pedigree to self-esteem ratio to take on and eventually helm the project. The character itself—who was originally voiced and puppeteered by series creator Paul Fusco—has popped up in pop culture as recently as 2016, when he appeared during a bonkers-ass dream sequence on USA’s Mr. Robot.

As someone who has watched the Titans trailer upward of a dozen times, I can confidently and 100% seriously say that the best way forward for Alf is dark, gritty, and grounded. I know we’ve all had a lot of fun here mocking the idea of bringing back Alf in the year of our lord 2018. But if I see Alf with my own two eyes say, like, “fuck Mork” and then snap a mugger’s neck in a moon-drenched alleyway, I am sold on this idea. Sold.