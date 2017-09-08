‘Alias Grace’: New Trailer Investigates the Case of an Alleged Murderess

0

So is this young Irish immigrant (Sarah Gadon) who immigrated to Canada in the 1840s guilty of a series of brutal murders, or is she an amnesiac and a victim herself? That’s the question asked by Sarah Polley‘s adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel Alias Grace, which is based on the true story of Grace Marks (and also bears some resemblance to that of Karla Homolka and Lizzie Borden). As this new trailer postulates, is Grace someone who was a product of the circumstances around her, or a cold-blooded and remorseless killer who is manipulating everyone around her?

The miniseries, directed by Mary Herron, looks like a deeply engaging psychological portrait and historical thriller, and also stars Anna Paquin, Kerr Logan, and Zachary Levi. Check out the new trailer below:

Alias Grace debuts on Netflix Friday, November 3rd and will also be broadcast in Canada on CBC.

Here’s the official synopsis: