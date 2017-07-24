‘Alias Grace’ Trailer Asks: Inhuman Female Demon, or Innocent Victim?

0

After the raucous success of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, another of Margaret Atwood‘s novels is getting adaptation, this time on Netflix. The miniseries Alias Grace is based on her historical crime novel of the same name, and is being written by Sarah Polley (Away from Her) and directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho). The story focuses on a young Irish immigrant (Sarah Gadon) in 1840s Canada who is convicted — along with a stable hand — of the brutal murder of her employer and his housekeeper.

Of course, things are not quite that simple. The case has been a notorious one in Canadian history, as the young woman, Grace Marks, has been both condemned as a murderess and defended as a pawn in a blaggard’s dark machinations. So which one is the truth? It’s reminiscent to the case of Lizzie Borden, who probably murdered her family but … also may not have. And, in more recent history, it bears a lot of similarities to the case of Karla Homolka.

So: innocent women, or evil associate? Check out the trailer below:

Alias Grace debuts on Netflix Friday, November 3rd and will also be broadcast in Canada on CBC.

Here’s the official synopsis: