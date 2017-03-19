Horror Haul: Alicia Vikander to Slay Monsters for Ben Wheatley; ‘Scream’ Season 3 a Reboot?

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror was relatively slight. The biggest news is also the saddest, we said goodbye to Swamp Thing creator, genre legend, and lovely man Bernie Wrightson. His contributions to the genre are beyond measure and he will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to his friends and family in this sad time.

Elsewhere, The Fly reboot is back on the docket with a directorial newcomer in talks to helm, Blumhouse will play a supernatural game of Truth or Dare, Scream Season 3 is poised to get the reboot treatment,Train to Busan gets an animated prequel, and The Belko Experiment gets LEGO’d.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

