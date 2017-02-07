Movie Talk: First Image of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft; ‘World War Z 2’ Pulled from Schedule

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, Asley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
- World War Z 2 pulled from Paramount’s schedule
- Opening this week: 50 Shades Darker and John Wick Chapter 2
- Thanos is “Main Character” in Infinity War says Kevin Feige
- Shyamalan has 11 page outline for Split sequel
- Friday the 13th reboot cancelled
- Lego Superman
- Twitter questions