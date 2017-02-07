More Collider
Movie Talk: First Image of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft; ‘World War Z 2’ Pulled from Schedule

by      February 7, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, Asley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • First photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
  • Thanos is “Main Character” in Infinity War says Kevin Feige
  • Shyamalan has 11 page outline for Split sequel
  • Lego Superman
  • Twitter questions
lara-croft-tomb-raider-social

Image via Eidos Interactive

