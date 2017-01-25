More Collider
Collider Nightmares: Paul W.S. Anderson in Studio; Plus ‘Alien 5′ and ‘The Predator’ Updates

by      1 hour ago

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, January 25, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Paul W.S. Anderson will discuss the following:
  • Colossal Coming to Theaters this April, First Trailer
  • Second Animated HP Lovecraft Movie Coming from Shout Factory
  • Monster of the Week: Paul W.S. Anderson Is Here!
  • Twitter Questions
