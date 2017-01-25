Collider Nightmares: Paul W.S. Anderson in Studio; Plus ‘Alien 5′ and ‘The Predator’ Updates

-
On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, January 25, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Paul W.S. Anderson will discuss the following:
- American Fable Trailer
- Alien 5 and The Predator Updates
- Colossal Coming to Theaters this April, First Trailer
- Second Animated HP Lovecraft Movie Coming from Shout Factory
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Is Still Alive, Adds Adventure Time Writer
- A Sneak Preview of Issue #1 of Penny Dreadful Comic Book Series
- Monster of the Week: Paul W.S. Anderson Is Here!
- Twitter Questions