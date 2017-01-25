Collider Nightmares: Paul W.S. Anderson in Studio; Plus ‘Alien 5′ and ‘The Predator’ Updates

0

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, January 25, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Paul W.S. Anderson will discuss the following:

American Fable Trailer

Colossal Coming to Theaters this April, First Trailer

Second Animated HP Lovecraft Movie Coming from Shout Factory

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Is Still Alive, Adds Adventure Time Writer

A Sneak Preview of Issue #1 of Penny Dreadful Comic Book Series

Monster of the Week: Paul W.S. Anderson Is Here!