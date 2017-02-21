‘Alien: Covenant’ Cast Photo Reveals James Franco; New Footage Coming Tomorrow

0

On the heels of Shane Black revealing the cast for his sci-fi franchise sequel yesterday in the form of a The Predator ensemble photo, 20th Century Fox is giving Alien: Covenant the chance to shine today with a cast photo of its own. While we’ve already seen a debut trailer for director Ridley Scott’s Prometheus follow-up, there’s still quite a bit unknown about this sequel. The title suggests it’s more of an Alien movie rather than a direct sequel to Prometheus, which was the initial plan, but boy is this one hell of a talented (and diverse) cast.

The Alien: Covenant image also confirms that yes, James Franco is in this movie alongside Katherine Waterston, Amy Seimetz, Demian Bichir, Danny McBride, Jussie Smollett, Carmen Ejogo, Billy Crudup, and Michael Fassbender. Fassbender reprises his role as David in the film, but he’s also playing a new android presumably aboard the Covenant ship.

But that’s not all! Fox has announced that brand new footage from Alien: Covenant will be unveiled this Wednesday night during the third episode of FX’s new series Legion, which has a Fassbender connection in that it’s an X-Men show (albeit a very non-traditional one).

Check out the Alien: Covenant cast image below and look for the new TV spot tomorrow night between 10pm and 11pm ET—or better yet just watch Legion, it’s good! Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19th.