New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Clip Teases the Spineburster

Neomorphs and spinebursters, and mad scientists, oh my! With Michael Fassbender‘s curious synthetic David set to continue his Dr. Moreau-ish ways in Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott‘s Prometheus follow-up is set to deliver all kinds of new extraterrestrial terrors inspired by his 1979 horror classic. Scott has been adamant that he listened to what his fans wanted out of Prometheus and that Covenant will drive the Alien franchise back into the realm of horror, and 20th Century Fox has released a new clip offering a little tease of the film’s tone. And it’s pretty damn freaky.

We’ve seen most of this before, but it’s interesting to see the scene play out without the fast edits in the trailer and it certainly affirms that Covenant is going for the scares. What I never noticed before is that an old still image shows us that Amy Seimetz‘ character (the one who won’t open the door) was just in the same room that Carmen Ejogo‘s character is stuck in (see the slice image above). In the trailer, I always assumed she was trying to prevent spreading infection, but if homegirl was just in the same room, that is ice cold.

Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, Tess Haubrich, Nathaniel Dean and Carmen Ejogo, and arrives in theaters on May 19th. Watch the new clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

