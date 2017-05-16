Watch: Danny McBride and Billy Crudup Make Each Other Laugh While Promoting ‘Alien: Covenant’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With Alien: Covenant opening this weekend in North America, I recently sat down with Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Demian Bichir for an exclusive video interview. They talked about what surprised them about working with director Ridley Scott, memorable moments from filming, deleted scenes, which set they’d love to take home, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can watch them joke around with each other and I’m pretty sure they’ll make you laugh.

As most of you know, Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and it takes place before the first Alien movie. The film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, who discover what is presumably an uncharted paradise but actually turns out to be a dangerous world with only one surviving inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s android, David. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Finally, before going to the theater to see the film, I’d strongly suggest watching two videos that Fox released to prep you for the film. The first is a 5-minute prologue showing the last supper of the Covenant crew before going into cryosleep. The second reveals the fate of Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and what happened with David post-Prometheus.

Check out what McBride, Crudup and Bichir had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Alien: Covenant synopsis and some images from the film.

Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Demian Bichir:

What did it cost them to be in the film?

What surprised them about working with Ridley Scott and being part of the Alien universe?

Memorable moments from filming.

If they could keep one of the sets from the film which one would they take home?

Deleted scenes talk.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant: