‘Alien: Covenant’ Blu-ray to Include 12 Extended and Deleted Scenes

0

If you loved Alien: Covenant, then you’re probably going to want to pick up the film on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD. Thankfully, those fans will be rewarded with a slew of special features, most notably a bevy of extended and deleted scenes. 20th Century Fox has just sent out a press release detailing what will be included, and it looks like the extended and deleted scenes could help flesh out the narrative a bit:

Prologue (Extended)

Walter in Greenhouse

Oram and Daniels (Extended)

Walter Visits Daniels

Daniels Bedroom Flashback

Jacob’s Funeral (Extended)

Ledwards Fall

Crossing the Plaza (Extended)

Daniels Thanks Walter

Rosenthal Prayer

Walter Reports Back

Stairs to Eggroom (Extended)

While it would be cool if director Ridley Scott attempted a director’s cut with these extended and deleted scenes, I’ll be interested to find out if these scenes would have made the film stronger overall or if they should have been left on the cutting room floor.

The disc also contains the special features:

– USCSS Covenant

Meet Walter

Phobos

The Last Supper

– SECTOR 87 – PLANET 4

The Crossing

Advent

David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery

– Master Class: Ridley Scott – Documentary on the making of Alien: Covenant

– Director Commentary by Ridley Scott

– Production Gallery

Alien: Covenant will arrive on Digital HD on August 1st and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 15th. You can get various goodies if you pick it up at Walmart, Target or Best Buy:

· Walmart – Alien Day fan art designed t-shirt (4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats)