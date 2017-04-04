‘Alien: Covenant’ TV Spot Provides Clues to the Fate of Elizabeth Shaw

0

The stage has been set for Ridley Scott‘s Alien: Covenant and most of the players have been revealed, including the return of Prometheus star Michael Fassbender as the android David. His character survived the horrors of that previous film, though he wasn’t exactly whole by the end of it, but there was another explorer who escaped with him: Noomi Rapace‘s Elizabeth Shaw.

Now, a new video–which was only revealed thanks to a hint embedded within another video–has teased the fate of David’s human compatriot … and it’s pretty dang creepy. Watch the video below to see for yourself and be sure to let us know what you think became of Shaw.

Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, Tess Haubrich, Nathaniel Dean and Carmen Ejogo, and arrives in theaters on May 19th.

Here’s the TV spot that led to the discovery of Shaw’s fate:

And here’s the somewhat hidden video revealing Shaw … sorta (via Instagram):

#emohemekat A post shared by emoh_em_ekat (@emoh_em_ekat) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

