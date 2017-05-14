Horror Haul: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Clip Unleashed a Facehugger; ‘The Exorcist’ Renewed For Season 2

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, Alien: Covenant‘s promo blitz continues with a new clip unleashing some Facehugger chaos and Jeremy Slater‘s The Exorcist series finally gets that Season 2 renewal from FOX.
Elsewhere, Michael Rooker will reunite with his Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer director John McNaughton and a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich reveals details on the killer puppet reboot. Plus, a new trailer for the festival zombie hit It Stains the Sand Red and A24’s horror thriller Woodshock.
For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.
News:
- New ‘Twin Peaks’ Teaser Reveals More Mysterious Footage
- ‘American Gods’ Renewed for Season 2 by Starz
- ‘Split 2’: Jason Blum Says the Sequel Will Have a “More Traditional” Budget
- Thom Yorke to Compose the Score for the ‘Suspiria’ Remake
- Ridley Scott Now Says There May Only Be Two More ‘Alien’ Sequels; Talks ‘Prometheus’ Shortcomings
- ‘Stranger Things’: Shawn Levy Says Some Season 2 Ideas Are Being Held for Season 3
- Ridley Scott Says The ‘Alien: Covenant’ Sequel Will Start Filming “Within 14 Months”
- ‘Woodshock’ Trailer: Kirsten Dunst Leads A24’s Next Evocative Horror-Thriller
- R-Rated ‘Hellboy’ Reboot in the Works with ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour
- ‘The Limehouse Golem’ Trailer Teases a Twisted Victorian Murder Mystery
- Tom Cruise Shows Off His Insane Stunt Skills in New ‘The Mummy’ Featurette
- ‘The Mist’ TV Series Gets a Bloody, NSFW New Trailer
- New ‘It’ Trailer Promises Further Trouble for the Beleaguered Clown Community
- ‘American Gods’ Is Already Going Beyond the Book
Reviews:
Interviews:
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Reed Morano on Creating the Cinematic Language of a Dystopian Nightmare
- ‘American Gods’: Ricky Whittle on Immigration Themes and His 5-Month Audition Process