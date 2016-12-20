‘Alien: Covenant’ Image Shows Katherine Waterston’s Daniels Preparing for a Fire Fight

0

We’re officially at that point of the year where we are no longer particularly interested in the last few films that are being released in 2016 and are beginning to fully obsess about 2017’s unseen bevy of potential masterworks. Last week’s release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was essentially the death knell for 2016, even though a few major titles will be seeing release over the next 10 days or so, including Martin Scorsese‘s brilliant Silence and Denzel Washington‘s Fences. Rogue One, however, was the last blockbuster of the year and much as it pains me to admit this, most attention in movies follows blockbusters.

Amongst 2017’s most anticipated blockbusters is Alien: Covenant, the sequel to Ridley Scott‘s Prometheus and prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien. The new Alien movie, which is also being helmed by Scott, has the benefit of not being part of the glut of Marvel and DC adaptations, though it is, of course, part of a franchise that should have been cut off following David Fincher‘s fascinating, flawed Alien 3. Still, for whatever it’s weaker entries, the Alein movies tend to deliver the goods in thrills, design, and performance.

Speaking of that last big, one of the most enticing elements of Alien: Covenant is the fact that the latest journey will be led by Katherine Waterston‘s Daniels, a Ripley type with a similar no-bullshit attitude. We’ve seen a very dark image of Waterston’s character from behind-the-scenes, but now, thanks to EW, we have a brand new image of Waterston in the film proper. You can check out the image below, which shows Daniels looking ready to blast away man, woman, or xenomorph, but you will be waiting a little while longer to see Alien: Covenant: the anticipated film hits theaters on May 19th, 2017.

Here’s the new image of Waterston’s Daniels in Alien: Covenant: