New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Images Include a Nasty Neomorph Chowing Down

0

Oh (alien) baby, some new images from Ridley Scott‘s Alien: Covenant have burst forth online and boy are they teasing some interesting things. We’re now less than a month from the film’s international rollout and opening date in the U.S., so hopefully we can keep from being completely spoiled before then, but fair warning, these images do show some potential spoilers; folks who’d rather go in completely cold should probably avoid them.

The images come courtesy of Empire, whose upcoming issue delves deeply into the sci-fi/horror film. They’ve been so kind as to offer these up as a tease, like an out-of-context meeting between Michael Fassbender and Guy Pearce, and a particularly disturbing shot of the film’s beastie, a neomorph. We’ll add our own commentary on them one by one.

Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, Tess Haubrich, Nathaniel Dean and Carmen Ejogo, and arrives in theaters on May 19th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

For more, check out our recent coverage below:

Here’s your last spoiler warning. We’re also going to talk a bit about the events of Prometheus as pertains to Alien: Covenant, so far warning.