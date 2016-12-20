‘Alien: Covenant’: James Franco Confirms Role as Teaser Images Debut

0

It’s almost the end of the year and Fox still hasn’t released a trailer for Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott’s sequel to Prometheus and another precursor to the original Alien films. This could all change very soon, as a new batch of images released over social media seems to be counting down to … something. It’s all very hush hush. But, at the very least, we now have confirmation that James Franco will indeed be joining the cast that includes Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride.

During an interview with HeyUGuys for the Why Him? press junket, the actor confirmed the rumors that spawned from an Alien fan site earlier this month. “The news is out, I guess?” he said, trying to remain cryptic. But, yes, the news is now out:

AvPGalaxy, which was first to report Franco’s involvement, states that he’s playing Branson, captain of the Covenant ship and the husband of Waterston’s Daniels. However, these details have yet to be confirmed and the actor remained mum on the film, other than the fact he’s excited to be joining such a renown franchise. He’ll be seen opposite Michael Fassbender (returning as the A.I. David), Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Carmen Ejogo, and Callie Hernandez.

The film follows the Covenant colony ship, which is bound for a distant planet. They discover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise, but the world is far darker than they imagined and the sole inhabitant is David. The film’s official Twitter account began posting more imagery on Monday, along with some cryptic numbers. The first photo sees a squad of soldiers carrying guns while weaving through tall grass, and its captioned with the sequence “220512052104.” The second, released Tuesday, shows what seems to be the cryogenic-sleep chambers with the sequence “130112062104.”

Fox already screened the trailer for press at a preview event in New York, so perhaps these images have something to do with the first footage arriving in the near future. We’ll have to wait and see what hints the next image and sequence pairing has in store.