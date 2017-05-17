‘Alien: Covenant': Katherine Waterston Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories from the Set

0

With Alien: Covenant opening this weekend in North America, I recently sat down with Katherine Waterston an exclusive video interview. She talked about what surprised her about working with director Ridley Scott, how he never misses a thing that’s happening on set, and if she added anything to her character that wasn’t on the page.

As most of you know, Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and it takes place before the first Alien movie. The film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, who discover what is presumably an uncharted paradise but actually turns out to be a dangerous world with only one surviving inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s android, David. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Finally, before going to the theater to see the film, I’d strongly suggest watching two videos that Fox released to prep you for the film. The first is a 5-minute prologue showing the last supper of the Covenant crew before going into cryosleep. The second reveals the fate of Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and what happened with David post-Prometheus.

Check out what Katherine Waterston had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Alien: Covenant synopsis and some images from the film.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant: