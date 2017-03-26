Shareables: New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Poster Terrifies, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Get Goofy

0

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a truly hilarious and off-the-wall interview with Life stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal and our own Steve Weintraub that really shows off the stars’ comedic chops. Then, we’ve got a brand new Alien: Covenant poster that highlights the terrifying aspects of Ridley Scott’s upcoming Alien film. Next, we’ve got an illuminating interview with Dave Chappelle, who, with the arrival of two new Netflix specials is having quite a comeback. After that, a brilliant Nerf parody of John Wick makes our week, Stranger Things star Joe Keery stars in a pitch-perfect Ferris Bueller’s Day Off parody from Dominos, a new IMAX poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the first trailer for the Love, Actually sequel. Finally, to round it all out, we’ve got an inside look at Tom Holland’s insane Spider-Man training, an epic fail of the Get Out challenge, and a video of Power Rangers star RJ Cyler groovin’ on the set of the movie.

