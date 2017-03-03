‘Alien: Covenant’: New Red-Band Trailer Features More Blood and Swearing

0

Earlier this week, we got a new Alien: Covenant trailer, and now 20th Century Fox has released a red-band version of that trailer. The Prometheus follow-up tracks the crew of the titular colony ship Covenant, who discover what is presumably an uncharted paradise but actually turns out to be a dangerous world with only one surviving inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s android, David.

While I want to see a strong sequel, and Covenant has an excellent cast, the more I see of the Alien franchise, the more I worry that people are getting hung up on the wrong element, the xenomorphs. The xenomorphs are unforgettable creatures, and they’re always horrifying, but they’ve fallen into a rut where some VFX designer slightly tweaks them, and we’re all supposed to freak out like it’s the first time we’ve seen the alien. And while I’m sure Covenant will be brutal and bloody, I can’t help but feel like it was Ripley who made this series what it was. You care about the character and her arc throughout the first four films. Without her, you just have a bunch of people who are on their way to getting slaughtered. If we don’t care about the characters, we don’t care about who’s getting killed, and essentially you’ve just made a sci-fi slasher film, which is fine, but underwhelming when you look at what’s come before in the Alien franchise.

Check out the Alien: Covenant red-band trailer below. The film opens May 19th and also stars Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

In case you haven’t seen it, be sure to check out Haleigh Foutch’s set visit below: