New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Reveals the New Xenomorph

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Ridley Scott‘s highly anticipated horror flick, Alien: Covenant. The Prometheus follow-up tracks the crew of the titular colony ship Covenant, who discover what is presumably an uncharted paradise but actually turns out to be a dangerous world with only one surviving inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s android, David.

I’ll admit I really wasn’t wowed by the debut trailer for this film—if I didn’t know it was Ridley Scott directing I’d just assume it was another lame Alien sequel trying to redo the premise of the original. But this trailer is a step up in every way, as it really highlights the horror aspect of the film while also highlighting the forest aesthetic, which is refreshingly new terrain for the Alien franchise. There’s a grit and grime to this film that seems to be in contrast to Prometheus‘ clean aesthetic, and I’m really curious to see how Scott connects the dots here. Oh yeah, and we get a look at the “neomorph.”

Also starring Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby, Scott’s Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19th.

Check out the new trailer for Alien: Covenant below: