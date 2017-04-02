‘Alien: Covenant': Trio of TV Spots Gives New Glances at Ridley Scott’s ‘Prometheus’ Sequel

0

If you’ve been on Twitter at all in the last hour, you’ll know that everyone has lost their ever-loving mind over the Walking Dead season finale. This is not a particularly surprising occurrence for the finale of AMC’s juggernaut series but it’s become memorably animated on social media over the last 15 minutes. The wait to find out who comes out on top by the end of the episode is high, only calmed slightly by the release of a trio of new Alien: Covenant TV spots that feature bits of new footage from Ridley Scott‘s upcoming horror epic. As it turns out, The Walking Dead shares a large portion of their fanbase with fans of the Alien franchise.

My feelings about Prometheus are very mixed – well-paced, involving, but empty – but I must admit I have much higher expectations for Scott’s latest. There’s a few reasons for this, but up on top is the cast he’s assembled here – bonus points for Amy Seimetz, Danny McBride, and Katherine Waterston. It’s also clearly more in the horror vein than Prometheus, which did have an overt yearning for respectability and something like prestige that lessened its thrills. Scott does better when there’s blood that needs to be spilt, whether in the case of his undervalued, venomous The Counselor or his nasty espionage thriller Body of Lies. My hopes is that he can bring the more instinctual chops, in editing as much as basic composition, to this movie but most of all, I’m just looking for a good Alien movie, seeing as the last defensible one came out in the early 1990s and had been abandoned by its director over studio interference. Let’s pray this goes better.

Here are the new TV spots for Alien: Covenant:

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant: