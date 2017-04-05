More Collider
Movie Talk: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Video Teases Noomi Rapace’s Role

by      April 5, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 5th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Colin Farrell in negotiations to join Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows
  • Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg to write/direct Invincible comic adaptation for Universal
  • Avatar 2 begins filming this fall according to Sigourney Weaver
  • Michael Keaton in talks to play villain in Dumbo
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
