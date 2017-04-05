Movie Talk: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Video Teases Noomi Rapace’s Role

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 5th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New Alien: Covenant TV spot teases Noomi Rapace’s role
- Colin Farrell in negotiations to join Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows
- Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg to write/direct Invincible comic adaptation for Universal
- Avatar 2 begins filming this fall according to Sigourney Weaver
- Michael Keaton in talks to play villain in Dumbo
- New trailer for The Phoenix Forgotten
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions