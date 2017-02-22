‘Alien: Covenant’: 5-Minute Prologue Reveals the Last Supper of the Covenant Crew

0

20th Century Fox has released an extended prologue for Alien: Covenant that teases director Ridley Scott’s Prometheus follow-up. The film tracks the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they discover what they think is an uncharted paradise but is actually a dangerous world with a sole inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s David. This prologue is not actually part of the film but is a short film directed by Scott’s son Luke Scott called Prologue: Last Supper. The prologue shows the crew of the Covenant having a “last supper” of sorts before entering cryosleep, so one imagines the beginning of Alien: Covenant starts with the crew waking up, as with Prometheus.

Watch the Alien: Covenant prologue below. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and James Franco. Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19th.

This is actually pretty neat, and it’s a nice way to introduce fans to this new ensemble before the film while also not spoiling any footage from the actual movie. We’re first introduced to the crew’s new android Walter as he examines Waterston’s lead character Daniels, but it’s Franco’s character who’s feeling a little “under the weather”—could he have been implanted with an alien before the ship even takes off? It’s also kind of thrilling to see that Alien: Covenant will introduce the franchise’s first LGBT characters, played by Bichir and Dean.

So yeah, this is cool. And I’m glad an entire five-minute scene from the film hasn’t been spoiled months before the movie opens. What do you think folks? What kind of foreshadowing did you pick up on here? Sound off in the comments below.