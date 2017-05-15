Watch: Rick and Morty Find the Solution for Defeating Facehuggers

0

This weekend in a fun bit of cross-promotional marketing, Rick and Morty made a brief return to mock Alien: Covenant, or, more specifically, the world of Alien in general.

In the clip, Rick and Morty (both voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland) answer a distress call only to find a facehugger. Unfortunately for the facehugger, Rick’s toxicity levels are off the charts thanks to all the drugs and alcohol he does.

I’m not saying that this marketing campaign is going to work for every summer blockbuster (although I would love to see Roiland take a stab at Cars 3 and Despicable Me 3), but it’s a smart move by 20th Century Fox as well as Adult Swim. Hopefully this brief clip is the start of a trend and not just a one-off since I definitely need more Rick and Morty in my life.

Check out the clip below. Alien: Covenant opens this Friday and Rick and Morty returns for its third season this summer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant: