Ridley Scott and Michael Fassbender on How They Pulled Off That David/Walter Scene in ‘Alien: Covenant’

With Alien: Covenant now playing around the world, I recently sat down with Ridley Scott and Michael Fassbender for an exclusive video interview. They talked about how the pulled off the great one-shot between David and Walter (the two androids Fassbender plays in the film), how Scott always likes to be under budget and on time, if they had a lot of deleted scenes, and what test screenings can reveal about the film.

As most of you know, Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and it takes place before the first Alien movie. The film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, who discover what is presumably an uncharted paradise but actually turns out to be a dangerous world with only one surviving inhabitant: Michael Fassbender’s android, David. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Finally, before going to the theater to see the film, I’d strongly suggest watching two videos that Fox released to prep you for the film. The first is a 5-minute prologue showing the last supper of the Covenant crew before going into cryosleep. The second reveals the fate of Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and what happened with David post-Prometheus.

Check out what Ridley Scott and Michael Fassbender had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Alien: Covenant synopsis and some images from the film.

The great one-shot between Fassbender’s two characters and the technology used to pull it off.

How Scott always prides himself on being under budget and on time. Reveals they shot the film in 73 days.

What did they learn from test screenings/friends and family screenings?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?

Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant: