Movie Talk: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Sequel May Begin Shooting in 2018

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 10th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Alien: Covenant sequel to begin filming next year according to Ridley Scott
- Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman shooting this August for 2019 release
- Kingsman 3 idea already in the works
- Red-band trailer released for Rough Night starring Scarlet Johansson
- First trailer released for A24’s Woodshock starring Kirsten Dunst
- Fox options The Martian author Andy Weir‘s next book Artemis
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions