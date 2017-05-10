Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Sequel May Begin Shooting in 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 10th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Alien: Covenant sequel to begin filming next year according to Ridley Scott
  • Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman shooting this August for 2019 release
  • Red-band trailer released for Rough Night starring Scarlet Johansson
  • First trailer released for A24’s Woodshock starring Kirsten Dunst 
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via 20th Century Fox

