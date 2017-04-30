Horror Haul: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Set Tour Video, New ‘It Comes at Night’ Images

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, we got an incredible behind-the-scenes tour of the Alien: Covenant set courtesy of an Alien Day special from Adam Savage, some new pictures from A24’s buzzy survival horror It Comes at Night, and news that The Conjuring spin-off The Nun is staying in the Farmiga business.

Elsewhere, trash cinema icon John Waters is hosting an adult summer camp where you can drink whisky, dance burlesque and partake in some good old-fashioned water sports (not that kind) while celebrating the eclectic filmmaking career of one of genre’s best. We’ve also got new trailers for the body horror Replace and Syfy’s wild-looking Grindhouse series Blood Drive.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

NEWS

REVIEWS

INTERVIEWS