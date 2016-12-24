‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Tease Reveals Christmas Day Trailer

While a lot of people were excited for Christmas Day for a myriad of reasons, I’m about to give you one more: Fox is releasing the first Alien: Covenant trailer tomorrow for Ridley Scott’s Prometheus sequel! The news of the trailer dropping was announced on social media via a 15 second tease which is below.

While some trailer teasers show footage from the upcoming trailer, this isn’t one of them. I actually got to see the trailer that’s dropping tomorrow at a Fox 2017 event a few weeks back and what I really liked about it is that it doesn’t ruin the movie. Too often Hollywood releases a trailer that spells out the entire film and you can pretty much guess every twist and turn. You know what the Alien: Covenant trailer told me? A. Get ready to be scared and B. This is not going to be a PG-13 movie.

Over the summer I spoke to Michael Fassbender about the film and he said that Ridley Scott is aiming to really heighten the fright factor:

“This Alien is going to be… I’m very excited to see it and everybody in the film was saying this is a film that we all want to see. It’s much scarier than Prometheus but it’s got the same sort of scope of Prometheus. It’s kind of got more of the sort of thriller, imminent disaster feel that Alien had, so it’s kind of a beautiful meeting of both of those films. I’m really excited to see it, I think it’s gonna be super scary number one and then again with the massive scope of Prometheus… Once it starts and the ball starts rolling, it doesn’t let up. It’s really gonna bring chills to the cinema.”

I can’t wait.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Carmen Ejogo, and Callie Hernandez. Look for Alien: Covenant to descend on May 19, 2017.