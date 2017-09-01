‘Alien: Covenant’: 38 Things We Learned from Ridley Scott’s Audio Commentary

0

One thing you can’t say about Alien: Covenant is that it didn’t spark conversation. While filmmaker Ridley Scott’s Prometheus follow-up amassed a somewhat divisive response among fans, it certainly posed a lot of fascinating questions for folks to argue over. So it’s a good thing the Blu-ray release of Alien: Covenant includes a full audio commentary from Scott, along with plenty of other bonus features that dive deep into the conception and making of the film.

Scott’s commentary for Covenant is, somewhat disappointingly, a bit of a mixed bag. There are times when he spends a bit too much time discussing things that are obvious to the viewer, but it ends up being a worthwhile listen for the insights he does give. He addresses some of the criticisms, from the scientists touching things to the particulars of A.I. anatomy, while also offering some great insight into some of the decisions he made and the backstory of the characters. It’s clear in the commentary, as in the film, that Scott is really interested in Michael Fassbender’s David, and there’s a lot of time spent discussing the philosophy of A.I. and the characters of David and Walter.

But the Blu-ray has even more to offer, as a nearly hourlong series of featurettes called Master Class – Ridley Scott go deep behind the scenes of the conception and making of the film, with interviews with Scott, the cast, and writer John Logan. There’s a lot of great stuff to be found there, especially for cinephiles, but for now I’ve put together a list of some of the more glaring insights that Scott offers on his audio commentary below.