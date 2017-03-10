Creepy ‘Alien: Covenant’ Video Introduces Michael Fassbender’s New Synthetic, Walter

0

Michael Fassbender is doing double duty for Alien: Covenant. The actor is not only returning as the megalomaniacal synthetic David introduced in Prometheus, he’s also playing Walter, a new model of A.I. stripped of David’s pesky human qualities. 20th Century Fox has revealed a new video introducing Walter, the synthetic aboard the Covenant, the terraforming spacecraft at the heart of Ridley Scott‘s Prometheus follow-up.

As with the prologue that was released a few weeks ago, this video was conceived by Scott and 3AM and directed by Scott’s son Luke Scott, who made his feature debut with last year’s Morgan. This video is incredibly creepy as it’s set up to look like an ad for the new synthetic, but really is just kind of terrifying.

Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, Tess Haubrich, Nathaniel Dean and Carmen Ejogo. The film arrives in theaters on May 19th, but first, meet Walter in the video below. If you want to have even more creepy fun with Walter dive into the campaign further at MeetWalter.com.

Here’s the “Meet David” video from the Prometheus promo campaign for comparison:

